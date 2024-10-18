Advertisement
Sport

Murphy set to be crowned British Champion Jockey

Oct 18, 2024
Murphy set to be crowned British Champion Jockey
Kerry's Oisin Murphy will tomorrow be crowned British Champion Jockey for the fourth time at Ascot.

The 29 year old moves behind Kieren Fallon, who won 6 in the all time list.

Murphy will be in action on Champions Day at Ascot

