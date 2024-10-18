Murphy set to be crowned British Champion Jockey

Kerry's Oisin Murphy will tomorrow be crowned British Champion Jockey for the fourth time at Ascot.
The 29 year old moves behind Kieren Fallon, who won 6 in the all time list.
Murphy will be in action on Champions Day at Ascot
Advertisement
Kerry's Oisin Murphy will tomorrow be crowned British Champion Jockey for the fourth time at Ascot.
The 29 year old moves behind Kieren Fallon, who won 6 in the all time list.
Murphy will be in action on Champions Day at Ascot
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus