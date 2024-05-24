Munster under-20 hurling final on tonight

A place in next week’s All Ireland final is up for grabs at the Gaelic Grounds tonight, where Tipperary play Cork in the Munster under-20 hurling final.
Throw-in is at 8, and the winners will play Leinster champions Offaly.
