Munster will take on Leinster in Croke Park in October.

Leinster Rugby have confirmed the BKT URC clash will be moved to GAA HQ

Leinster will be using the Aviva Stadium as their home venue this year as the RDS is being renovated, but have Croke Park as an option throughout the year.

Advertisement

Tickets for the game will go onsale on August 30th