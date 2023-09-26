Munster Referee Academy presentations feature Kerry man

5 Munster Referees recently completed the Munster Referee Academy and subsequently officiated in this year’s Munster Minor Championships.

The referees are Eoghan O’Muircheartaigh (Dingle, Kerry), Sean Walsh (De La Salle, Waterford), David Deady (Bruree, Limerick), Alan Tierney (Shannon Rovers, Tipperary) and Shane Scanlon (Newcestown, Cork).

The Munster Academy steered a determined pathway which involved guiding the selected candidates through an intensive six week program of carefully designed workshop topics which were tailored to help each candidate make the transition from club refereeing to intercounty refereeing.

The referees were presented with their certificates at a function in Killarney on Friday September 22nd by Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan and Munster Referees Committee Chairman Michael Wadding.

