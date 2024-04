Kerry are in Electric Ireland Munster Minor Quarter Final action tonight.

The Kingdom host Cork in Austin Stack Park, with throw in at 7pm

You can hear the game live on Radio Kerry this evening.

Kerry Bainisteoir Wayne Quillinan

Match parking for the games V Cork on Tuesday and Wednesday

will be available at Fells Point near the Rose Hotel.

Match patrons are encouraged to use this facility as there is very

limited parking near Austin Stack Park.