Connacht came from being five points down at half-time to beat Munster 10-8 in their United Rugby Championship game last night.

Bundee Aki got the crucial try for Andy Friend's side in the second half at the Sportsground.

Conor Fitzgerald meanwhile sent the conversion through the posts and Jack Carty kicked a penalty.

Andrew Conway got Munster’s sole try of the game.

Elsewhere, Scarlets also fought back and came from behind to beat Ospreys 22-19 at Parc y Scarlets.