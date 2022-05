Munster have made four changes to the side that faced Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final for tomorrows clash against Leinster in the Aviva.

John Ryan, Thomas Ahern, Andrew Conway and Dan Goggin all come into the starting fifteen.

Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird will return from injury for Leinster

Ulster face the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in Belfast this evening.

Kick off at the Kingspan Stadium is at 7.35.