Munster have made 11 changes for their trip to the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship tomorrow.

Matt Gallagher, Liam Coombes and Neil Cronin all make their first appearances of the season in the Reds' backline while flanker Jack O'Donoghue skippers the side.

Ben Healy comes in to start at out-half as head-coach Johann van Graan shuffles his pack after wins against the Stormers and Sharks.