Advertisement
Sport

Munster Hurling League will not be completed

Jan 22, 2024 16:50 By radiokerrysport
Munster Hurling League will not be completed
Share this article

This year’s Munster Hurling League will not be completed.

The meeting of Cork and Limerick was postponed on three separate occasions, leaving no room for the final to be played ahead of the start of the National League.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League opener
Advertisement
O’Mahony giving nothing away about contract status
Ireland discover Olympics opponents
Advertisement

Recommended

ESB crews to work late to restore power to as many Kerry customers as possible tonight
Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League opener
Irish striker moving to Millwall
Green Party selects new Kerry branch chairperson
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus