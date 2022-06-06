Munster hurling honours for Limerick

Limerick outlasted Clare to be crowned the Munster Senior Hurling champions for the fourth year in a row.

Gearoid Hegarty's spectacular first half goal was the difference as the Treaty County picked up the extra time win 1-29 to 29 points.

Tony Kelly scored 13 points for the Banner but their wait for a first provincial success since 1998 goes on.

The Connacht Minor Football final will be decided this evening.

Old rivals Mayo and Galway do battle at McHale Park with throw in at 7:30pm.