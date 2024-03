Munster have been hit with a double injury blow as their competitive season resumes.

Oli Jager and Fineen Wycherly both have knee injuries that will be seen by a specialist this week to determine whether surgery is required.

John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue and Simon Zebo all return to training this week ahead of Friday's URC trip to Ospreys.

International duo Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman could be involved due to their limited Six Nations game time.