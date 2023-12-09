Munster glory for Listowel

Listowel are provincial champions after a dominant display.

In the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship final they defeated Kilmurry by 9 points to 1-2 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

In difficult conditions it took 9 minutes for the opening score to arrive, a David Keane point for Listowel. It was another 5 minutes before the next score in a mistake riddled encounter; another Listowel point. Listowel continued to create but failed to take chances. Deep into added on time Bryan Sweeney made it 3 nil in favour of Listowel. The Kerry champions added a 4th point before the break while their Cork counterparts failed to register a score in that opening period. 3 of the Listowel scores were from frees.

Listowel also had the first score of the second period. Sean Keane got that one and put over again soon afterwards. Kilmurry finally got on the board in the 39th minute, making it 6 points to 1. Kilmurry's already difficult cause was not helped when midfielder Kyle Kelliher then received a second yellow. The writing was probably on the wall by then though. Sam Tarrant kicked Listowel 6 clear with 10 minutes to go. The gap at the finish was 4 after a late late Kilmurry goal.

Listowel coach Marc O'Se