Munster confirm signing of Bryan Fitzgerald

Jul 31, 2024 17:24 By brendan
Munster confirm signing of Bryan Fitzgerald
Munster have confirmed the signing of Garryowen centre Bryan Fitzgerald on a three-month contract.

 

The 25-year-old produced a number of excellent displays last season including scoring tries in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final and in the Division 1B playoff final as Garryowen were promoted to Division 1A for next season.

The Limerick man, who played his schools rugby with Crescent College Comprehensive and has two caps for Ireland Clubs, produced a standout performance for the AIL Select XV side who took on Munster A back in May, scoring two tries.

