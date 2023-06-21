Multiple winners at the FAI Awards

Courtney Brosnan will go to the Women's World Cup as the Senior Women's International Player of the Year.

The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper collected the award at last night’s FAI International Awards.

Wolves defender Nathan Collins scooped the Senior Men's International of the Year.

Heather Payne won the first ever Young Women's Player of the Year.

Evan Ferguson was Young Men's Player of the Year.

And Shamrock Rovers striker Rory Gaffney was named SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year.