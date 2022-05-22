Multiple Successes For Kingdom Swimming Club

It was a good weekend in the pool for Kingdom Swimming Club at the Munster Connacht Championships in UL.

There were plenty of medals and qualification times for national championships to be held in July.

Rory Boyd - Lead Swimmer finished 1st in the 400 Individual Medley and the 100 backstroke as well as 2nd in the 200 Backstroke.

Maire O’Sullivan finished 3rd in the 400 Freestyle

Peter Doyle came 2nd in the 200 Breaststroke and Lia McLysaght was 3rd in the 50 Backstroke.

Evelyn Fox took silver in the 200 Breaststroke and bronze in the 100 breaststroke.

Anu Hayes was 3rd in both the 400 Freestyle and the 200 Breast while Cian Mason won a silver medal in his event.