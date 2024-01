Tony Mowbray has been appointed as Birmingham's new manager.

The former Blackburn, West Brom and Celtic boss succeeds Wayne Rooney, who was sacked by the Championship club last week after just 83 days in charge.

Mowbray has signed a two-and-a-half year contract and takes over a side which is fifth from bottom in the table.

He was most recently at Sunderland.