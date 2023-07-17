Motorsport community in mourning following the deaths of 2 competitors in Sligo

There is a dark cloud over the Motorsport community this morning following the deaths of 2 competitors yesterday.

An incident occured during stage 6 of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally which was running yesterday.

In a statement, Motorsport Ireland said they sympathise with the families and a full investigation is now getting underway.

Advertisement

The competitors have been named as Gene McDonald of Cavan and Daire Maguire, from Cavan and Fermanagh respectively

The Sligo rally is a popular event on the National Championship calendar and 8 Kerry crews were taking part yesterday.