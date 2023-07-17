Advertisement
Sport

Motorsport community in mourning following the deaths of 2 competitors in Sligo

Jul 17, 2023 09:21 By radiokerrysport
Motorsport community in mourning following the deaths of 2 competitors in Sligo Motorsport community in mourning following the deaths of 2 competitors in Sligo
Share this article

There is a dark cloud over the Motorsport community this morning following the deaths of 2 competitors yesterday.

An incident occured during stage 6 of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally which was running yesterday.

In a statement, Motorsport Ireland said they sympathise with the families and a full investigation is now getting underway.

Advertisement

The competitors have been named as Gene McDonald of Cavan and Daire Maguire, from Cavan and Fermanagh respectively

The Sligo rally is a popular event on the National Championship calendar and 8 Kerry crews were taking part yesterday.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus