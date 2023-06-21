Advertisement
Sport

Mostahdaf lands feature on Day Two at Royal Ascot

Jun 21, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Mostahdaf lands feature on Day Two at Royal Ascot
10-to-1 shot Mostahdaf claimed the Group 1 Prince of Wales’ Stakes - the feature on day two of Royal Ascot.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite Luxembourg was four lengths back in second, with 10-to-3 chance Adayar in third.

