Mostahdaf lands feature on Day Two at Royal Ascot

10-to-1 shot Mostahdaf claimed the Group 1 Prince of Wales’ Stakes - the feature on day two of Royal Ascot.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite Luxembourg was four lengths back in second, with 10-to-3 chance Adayar in third.
