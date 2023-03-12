Advertisement
Sport

Morris hat trick in Tipp win

Mar 12, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Jake Morris struck a hat-trick of goals for Tipperary as they took top spot in Division 1B with a comfortable 4-23 to 0-25 win over Waterford at Semple Stadium last night.

Dublin go in search of their first win over Kilkenny since the 2015 League when the two sides clash at Nowlan Park.

After a six-goal trouncing by Clare last week, Wexford are in Cork to face last year's league runners up at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All Ireland champions Limerick have one eye on the semi finals ahead of their clash with Westmeath in Mullingar.

Elsewhere Laois face Antrim and Clare host Galway.

