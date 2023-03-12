Morris hat trick in Tipp win

Jake Morris struck a hat-trick of goals for Tipperary as they took top spot in Division 1B with a comfortable 4-23 to 0-25 win over Waterford at Semple Stadium last night.

Dublin go in search of their first win over Kilkenny since the 2015 League when the two sides clash at Nowlan Park.

After a six-goal trouncing by Clare last week, Wexford are in Cork to face last year's league runners up at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Advertisement

All Ireland champions Limerick have one eye on the semi finals ahead of their clash with Westmeath in Mullingar.

Elsewhere Laois face Antrim and Clare host Galway.