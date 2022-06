Kilkenny have won a third Leinster Hurling title in a row.

They had too much for Galway with the Cats coming out on top in the final by 22 points to 17.

It's an 18th provincial success for Brian Cody.

Limerick are seeking their 4th Munster hurling crown in a row this afternoon.

Standing in their way are neighbours Clare who are contesting the provincial final for the first time since 2018.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 4pm.