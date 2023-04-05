More opportunities than ever for young children to get active this Easter

This Easter will see thousands of kids getting active and it’s not too late to get involved! Right across the country, from basketball to sailing and rowing to scouting, sports tech company, Clubforce is reporting the largest number of sports clubs running Easter Camps this year.

If you’re still looking for something to keep your kids busy and healthy over Easter then check out Clubforce’s Easter Camp finder. Camps are taking place across the country including Kerry FC.

“We’re delighted to see the growth in Easter Camps this year and particularly to see the range of different sports, not just soccer and GAA.”, said Noel Murray, Clubforce’s Chief Executive. “There are so many benefits to the kids taking part, even beyond the obvious health benefits - being active boosts creativity, builds confidence and can help develop other life skills.

“Whilst our platform is well known for its membership and lotto, events and camps like these are an increasingly important part of how we help clubs at Clubforce. Everything we do is designed to make the administration and running of these events simple and easy for club volunteers. As attention turns from Easter in the coming weeks, we look forward to working with clubs to support their Summer Camps and other events.”

If your club is interested in finding out more about Clubforce, and how it can help your club, visit the Clubforce website at www.clubforce.com, or email [email protected]

To find your nearest Easter Camp visit https://clubforce.com/find-your-nearest-easter-camp/.

