More EFL Cup Action Tonight

Holders Liverpool will look to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup this evening.

They make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, where Caoimhin Kelleher could be rested by manager Arne Slot.

Mikael Silvestre is confident his former Manchester United team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy will raise the spirits of players in his first game as caretaker manager.

The ex-striker leads the team into their EFL Cup last-16 tie with Leicester tonight, after Erik ten Hag's sacking on Monday.

Silvestre tells Sky Sports News, United can get a 'bounce' under van Nistelrooy.



United are in talks with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim about becoming their next manager.

Arsenal travel to Championship side Preston this evening hoping to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Boss Mikel Arteta lifted the trophy twice while assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

He says he understands the significance of the competition.



At a quarter-past-eight, Manchester City make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.