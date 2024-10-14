Advertisement
Monday Night Basketball comes to Killarney for Utility Trust St Pauls

Oct 14, 2024 12:18 By radiokerrysport
Monday Night Basketball comes to Killarney for Utility Trust St Pauls
Utility Trust St.Pauls v Flomax Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Super League Basketball at Killarney Sports and Leisure Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Utility Trust St Paul's are in Women's Superleague action tonight

They welcome UCC The Address Glanmire to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre with tip off at 8pm

Looking ahead to the game is Enda Walshe

Kerry Racing News

Oct 14, 2024 12:49
