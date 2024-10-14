Monday Night Basketball comes to Killarney for Utility Trust St Pauls

Utility Trust St Paul's are in Women's Superleague action tonight
They welcome UCC The Address Glanmire to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre with tip off at 8pm
Looking ahead to the game is Enda Walshe
Advertisement
Utility Trust St Paul's are in Women's Superleague action tonight
They welcome UCC The Address Glanmire to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre with tip off at 8pm
Looking ahead to the game is Enda Walshe
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus