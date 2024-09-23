Monday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL
Div 2
Ferry Rangers 3 Ballyheigue B 4
Ferry scorers:
Daniel O’Sullivan
Paddy O’Callaghan
Killian Holly
Ferry player of game ; Paddy O’Callaghan
Today:
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos A 7.30
