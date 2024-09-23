Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 23, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrynews
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
KDL
Div 2
Ferry Rangers 3 Ballyheigue B 4

Ferry scorers:
Daniel O’Sullivan
Paddy O’Callaghan
Killian Holly
Ferry player of game ; Paddy O’Callaghan

Today:

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos A 7.30

