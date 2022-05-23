Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

May 23, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results Monday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Share this article

13’s Girls Cup semi-finals

Killarney Celtic v Camp Juniors 7pm

John Murphy Cup 1/4 Final

Advertisement

Mastergeeha A v Listowel Celtic A 6.30pm

World of Tiles 14 Premier

Killorglin v Tralee Dynamos 6.45pm

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus