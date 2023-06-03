Advertisement
Monaghan win Lory Meagher Cup; Nicky Rackard Cup heading to Wicklow

Jun 3, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Monaghan win Lory Meagher Cup; Nicky Rackard Cup heading to Wicklow
Monaghan claimed the Lory Meagher Cup with a 3-22 to 3-20 win over Lancashire.

While the Nicky Rackard Cup is heading to Wicklow after victory over Donegal - 1-20 to 3-12 the final score.

