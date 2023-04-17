Advertisement
Sport

Monaghan overcome Tyrone in Ulster Championship

Apr 17, 2023 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Monaghan will play Derry in the Ulster football championship semi-finals in two weeks time.

The Farney men came from behind to beat Tyrone by 2-17 to 1-18 at Healy Park.

Ryan O'Toole's late goal was the difference between the sides.

