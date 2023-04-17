Monaghan overcome Tyrone in Ulster Championship

Monaghan will play Derry in the Ulster football championship semi-finals in two weeks time.
The Farney men came from behind to beat Tyrone by 2-17 to 1-18 at Healy Park.
Ryan O'Toole's late goal was the difference between the sides.
