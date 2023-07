Monaghan will look to defy the odds at Croke Park this evening in the first of this weekend’s All Ireland football semi-finals.

They take on Dublin at Croke Park where throw-in is at 5.30.

And 32-years after meeting in the All Ireland final, Meath and Down renew acquaintances in the Tailteann Cup final.

That’s the curtain-raiser at H-Q, with throw-in at 3.