Mo Salah goes off injured

Jan 19, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
There was a troubling sight for Egypt and Liverpool last night.

Mo Salah limped out of the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Chris Hughton’s Ghana with a suspected hamstring injury.

This afternoon in Group B, Shamrock Rovers defender Roberto Lopes is likely to be in action for Cape Verde as they take on Mozambique.

Defending champions Senegal play Cameroon in Group C from 5.

And tonight, Guinea play Gambia.

Japan can secure their last-16 place at the Asian Cup today with a win over Iraq.

Elsewhere in Group D, Vietnam play Indonesia.

Iran will also be last-16-bound if they beat Hong Kong from 5.30.

Cross channel there's one fixture this evening in the Championship, as 7th placed Sunderland host 9th placed Hull City from 8pm.

