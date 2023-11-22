Advertisement
Minor age to remain at Under 17 in Kerry

Nov 22, 2023 08:13 By radiokerrysport
Minor age to remain at Under 17 in Kerry
Meanwhile, Minor age in Kerry will remain at Under 17 for 2024

The majority vote 56 to 19 was enough to see the status quo maintained and see a split between Senior and Juvenille Football at 18 years of age

