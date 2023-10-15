Mid Kerry into County Championship final four

Mid Kerry have secured the last spot in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

That’s after a 1-19 to 1-7 victory over Na Gaeil.

Na Gaeil had the opening point but Mid Kerry then took over; leading 1-6 to 1 point after 11 minutes. That 7th minute goal was scored by Eanna O'Connor. The lead was 1-9 to 2 points after 19 minutes. There was a Na Gaeil fightback for the remainder of the period as they halved the gap, aided by a Morgan Madden goal. At the break it was 1-10 to 1-5.

Mid Kerry had the first 2 points of the second half to go 7 up. They gradually increased that advantage, and were aheaed by 1-17 to 1-6 after 49 minutes. The next score, a Na Gaeil point, did not come until 14 minutes later. The gap was 12 at the finish.