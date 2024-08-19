Mickey Harte named joint manager of Offaly

Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte will become the new joint-manager of the Offaly senior football team on a three-year term.

Harte is set to co-manage the team with the current boss Declan Kelly.

Offaly chairperson Michael Duignan says 'Harte's genuine interest in Offaly GAA and his wealth of experience is what football in the county needs.'

Harte stepped down as Derry manager in July following one season in charge during which he won Division One of the Allianz National League before a disappointing championship.

Between 2020 and 2023 he managed Louth and that was following his 17 years in charge of the Tyrone senior team.