Advertisement
Sport

Mickey Harte named joint manager of Offaly

Aug 19, 2024 18:00 By radiokerrysport
Mickey Harte named joint manager of Offaly
Share this article

Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte will become the new joint-manager of the Offaly senior football team on a three-year term.

Harte is set to co-manage the team with the current boss Declan Kelly.

Offaly chairperson Michael Duignan says 'Harte's genuine interest in Offaly GAA and his wealth of experience is what football in the county needs.'

Advertisement

Harte stepped down as Derry manager in July following one season in charge during which he won Division One of the Allianz National League before a disappointing championship.

Between 2020 and 2023 he managed Louth and that was following his 17 years in charge of the Tyrone senior team.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Chelsea agree deal for Felix
Advertisement
Wout van Aert wins Stage 3
Mixed day for Kerry at World Wall Ball Championships
Advertisement

Recommended

Wout van Aert wins Stage 3
Chelsea agree deal for Felix
18 roses to take the stage tonight in night one of Rose of Tralee
Taoiseach says investing in roads in Kerry is government priority
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus