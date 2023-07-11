Advertisement
Mickey Graham has stepped down as manager of Cavan

Jul 11, 2023 07:07 By radiokerrysport
Mickey Graham has stepped down as manager of the Cavan senior footballers after five seasons in charge.

The highlight of his tenure was guiding the county to the 2020 Ulster title.

