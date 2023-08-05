Medal for Ireland at Para World Championships

Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunleavy claimed bronze in the W-B Individual Pursuit at the Para Cycling Track World Championships.
They were two-fifths of a second quicker than their French opponents in the bronze medal ride-off in Glasgow.
Meanwhile, Nicole Turner was fifth in the 50-metre Freestyle S6 final at the Para Swimming World Championships.
The Portarlington swimmer was just over two-seconds behind Ukraine’s Anna Hontar, who won in a world record time.
Barry McClements finished seventh in the 400-metre Freestyle S-9 final.
Roisin Ni Riain is hoping to win a third medal today at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.
She goes in heat 2 of the 400-metre Freestyle S13 just after 9 this morning.
Should Ni Riain emerge from that heat, she’ll return for the final this evening.
Barry McClements is in heat-2 of the 100-metre Backstroke S9 after 11 this morning.
While Nicole Turner goes in the final of the 100-metre Breaststroke SB6 this evening in Manchester.