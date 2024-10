At the Open de France on the DP World Tour, Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin finished on 8-under-par for his final round.

There is a two-way tie for the lead which is held by Jesper Svennson and Thorbjorn Olesen at 13-under.

Leona Maguire carded a round of 72 to finish on 7-under-par, and in a tie for 26th at the Buick LPGA event in Shanghai this morning.