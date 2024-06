Tom McKibbin just missed out on a win at the Italian Open.

He carded a 6 under 65 to finish on 10 under par and set up a playoff with Germany's Marcel Siem (PRON: Seem)

The Holywood man couldn't find the birdie he needed in the extra hole and had to settle for a second placed finish.

McKibbin's performance today has already seen him qualify for the Open next month while a win today would have been his second on the DP World Tour.