McKenna set to remain at Ipswich

Reports suggest Kieran McKenna will sign a new contract to remain as manager of Ipswich Town.

The Fermanagh native has been the subject of interest from Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United.

But it's now understood he's set to stay put at Portman Road, with the club set to play in the Premier League next season.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has agreed a long-term contract extension at the club.

He guided them to a fourth place finish and Champions League qualification in his first full season in charge this year.

The Spaniard's new deal will expire in 2029.

