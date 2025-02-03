Advertisement
McIlroy wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb 3, 2025 10:21 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rory McIlroy carded a final round of 66 to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California last night.

He held off the challenge of fellow Irishman Shane Lowry to win by two shots on 21-under-par.

Lowry, with a final round of 68, ended the week in second on 19-under.

Seamus Power finished the week in a tie for 17th on 11-under-par.

Leona Maguire secured a top-ten finish on the LPGA Tour last night.

A final round of 68 helped the Cavan woman to a 10-under-par total, which was good enough for ninth spot.

Kim A Lim of South Korea was the winner on 20-under-par.

