McIlroy wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy carded a final round of 66 to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California last night.

He held off the challenge of fellow Irishman Shane Lowry to win by two shots on 21-under-par.

Lowry, with a final round of 68, ended the week in second on 19-under.

Advertisement

Seamus Power finished the week in a tie for 17th on 11-under-par.

==

Leona Maguire secured a top-ten finish on the LPGA Tour last night.

Advertisement

A final round of 68 helped the Cavan woman to a 10-under-par total, which was good enough for ninth spot.

Kim A Lim of South Korea was the winner on 20-under-par.