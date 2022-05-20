McIlroy to tee off from pole position at 7:36 this evening

Rory McIlroy will hope to make the most of his best start to a major golf event since 2011 on day two of the US PGA Championship today.

He finished his opening round on 5-under-par, which was good enough for a one shot lead.

The last time he began with such a low score, he went on to win the US Open.

Advertisement

The Down man tees off alongside Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods at 7.36pm Irish time tonight.

Shane Lowry sits on even par after day one, Seamus Power is 1 over par and Padraig Harrington is 7 over.