Rory McIlroy is two shots off the lead heading into his third round at the Irish Open at Royal County Down.

The World Number Three sits on four-under-par, with Italy's Matteo Manassero leading the way on six-under.

Fellow Holywood clubman Tom McKibbin is midway through his third round, currently on 2-under-par while Shane Lowry has moved up to 3 under.

Advertisement

Seamus Power sits on one-over after his third round of 71.