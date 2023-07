Rory McIlroy is hoping he can end his 9 year wait for a win at one of golf's majors this week.

The 151st Open tees off on Thursday with McIlroy confident after his win at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

Royal Liverpool at Hoylake was in fact the very course that the Northern Irishman last won a major in 2014 and he told Sky Sports News that it's good to be back.