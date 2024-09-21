McIlroy best of the Irish at BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy is best of the Irish heading into the third round at the BMW PGA Championship.

On nine-under-par, he's four shots adrift of leader Matthew Baldwin at Wentworth.

Shane Lowry will resume from six-under-par.

Tom McKibbin and Padraig Harrington are three-under and two-under respectively.

Leona Maguire is sitting in a tie for 23rd place at the Kroger Queen City Championship in TPC River's bend. A second round of 1 under has the Cavan native on 6 under par overall.

Atthaya Thitikul is the leader heading into day 3 on 12 under par.