Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy best of the Irish at BMW PGA Championship

Sep 21, 2024 10:44 By radiokerrynews
McIlroy best of the Irish at BMW PGA Championship
Share this article

Rory McIlroy is best of the Irish heading into the third round at the BMW PGA Championship.

 

On nine-under-par, he's four shots adrift of leader Matthew Baldwin at Wentworth.

Advertisement

 

Shane Lowry will resume from six-under-par.

 

Advertisement

Tom McKibbin and Padraig Harrington are three-under and two-under respectively.

 

==

Advertisement

 

Leona Maguire is sitting in a tie for 23rd place at the Kroger Queen City Championship in TPC River's bend. A second round of 1 under has the Cavan native on 6 under par overall.

Atthaya Thitikul is the leader heading into day 3 on 12 under par.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

3 Kerry FC Academy Teams in Action today
Advertisement
Racing at home today in Navan and Gowran Park
Munster kick off URC campaign this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

3 Kerry FC Academy Teams in Action today
Planning sought for medical facility in Manor West
Racing at home today in Navan and Gowran Park
Munster kick off URC campaign this evening
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus