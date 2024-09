Rory McIlroy is three shots off the course lead on the opening day of the Irish Open.

With six holes to play the 2016 winner is 2-under par.

Todd Clements leads on 5-under par.

Conor Purcell and amateur Sean Keating are both level par, while Shane Lowry and Tom McKibbin are currently 2-over par.

Royal Dublin amateur Max Kennedy shot a 1-over par round of 72.

While Padraig Harrington and Simon Thornton are in the clubhouse on 2-over par.