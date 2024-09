Rory McIlroy will enter the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in a tie for second place.

He carded a 66 today to move to 15 under par.

Matteo Manassero of Italy leads on 18 under.

Padraig Harrington had a fine day, firing a 66 to move into a tie for 21st on 8 under par.

Shane Lowry is 7 under alongside Tom McKibbin.