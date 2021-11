Jim McGuinness has been lined up as part of a prospective coaching ticket with Down.

The All Ireland-winning manager with Donegal will be a coach under Conor Laverty, who is the frontrunner to replace Paddy Tally.

Laverty has been in charge of Down’s under-20’s, and will take fellow coach Marty Clarke into the senior set-up as well.

Last month saw McGuinness lead Derry City’s under-19s to the Enda McGuill Cup.