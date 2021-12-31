Advertisement
Sport

McGrath Cup game postponed due to Covid cases

Dec 31, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
McGrath Cup game postponed due to Covid cases McGrath Cup game postponed due to Covid cases
Share this article

Sunday's McGrath Cup Football Group A match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed.

Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus