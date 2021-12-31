McGrath Cup game postponed due to Covid cases

Sunday's McGrath Cup Football Group A match between Waterford and Clare has been postponed.
Waterford are unable to field a team due to a number of Covid cases and close contacts as well as a number of injuries.
