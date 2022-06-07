McEntee steps down as Meath manager

Andy McEntee's time as Meath senior football manager is over.
He stepped down last night after six years in charge of the Royals.
Meath's season came to an end on Saturday evening following a qualifier loss to Clare in Ennis.
