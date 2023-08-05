McClean joins Wrexham

James McClean has dropped down to League Two to join Wrexham.
The Republic of Ireland international has signed a one-year deal at the Racecourse Ground.
Wrexham are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney,
Advertisement
James McClean has dropped down to League Two to join Wrexham.
The Republic of Ireland international has signed a one-year deal at the Racecourse Ground.
Wrexham are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney,
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus