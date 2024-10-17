McCabe Stars As Arsenal Win

Katie McCabe played an hour of Arsenal's 4-1 win at home to Norwegian champions Valerenga in Group C of the Women's Champions League last night.
Bayern Munich top that group after their 2-nil win away to Juventus.
Mary Fowler's header ten-minutes from time saw Manchester City win 3-2 away to Austrian champions St. Polten.
And Barcelona put nine without reply past the Swedes of Hammarby.
In Group B this evening, Celtic are away to Real Madrid from 5.45.
And at 8, Chelsea are in the Netherlands to play Twente.