McCabe Stars As Arsenal Win

Oct 17, 2024 11:25 By radiokerrysport
Katie McCabe played an hour of Arsenal's 4-1 win at home to Norwegian champions Valerenga in Group C of the Women's Champions League last night.

Bayern Munich top that group after their 2-nil win away to Juventus.

Mary Fowler's header ten-minutes from time saw Manchester City win 3-2 away to Austrian champions St. Polten.

And Barcelona put nine without reply past the Swedes of Hammarby.

In Group B this evening, Celtic are away to Real Madrid from 5.45.

And at 8, Chelsea are in the Netherlands to play Twente.

