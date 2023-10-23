Advertisement
Sport

McCabe double gives Arsenal win

Oct 23, 2023 07:46 By radiokerrysport
McCabe double gives Arsenal win
Katie McCabe's double has given Arsenal a 2-1 win over Bristol City in the Women's Super League.

That result leaves the Gunner's 3 points off the top of the table in 7th place.

